CA PUC Approves Partnership to Expand Energy Access 10.10.2024

The county office of planning and building said in a release yesterday that the California public utilities commission has approved the formation of a central California rural regional energy network.

This five-member partnership, according to the release, will invest more than $36 million across three years into energy efficiency programs to 5.4 million energy customers across 14 counties in California.

The release says “The most vulnerable of utility customers often do not have equitable access to energy efficiency programs in which they pay to their utility every month.”

Locally funded programs, the release says, will help customers access rebates, incentives and financing options, energy codes and standards training, and workforce education and training.