CA Senator Receives Endorsement From Teachers Assoc 10.27.2023

Senator John Laird announced that he earned the endorsement of the California Teachers Association (CTA) in his bid for reelection in 2024.

Laird represents the 17th district, and the primary election will be held in March of 2024. David Goldberg, CTA president, said: “Senator Laird is a champion for educators in California. He understands what it takes to truly make a difference,” and that CTA is proud to recommend him for re-election.

Additional endorsements Laird announced include: California School Employees Association, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte, and SEIU California.