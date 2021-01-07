CA State Stimulus 1.07.2021

Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for the state to send new $600 stimulus payments to low-income residents. The cash would add to the $600 in federal stimulus payments that congress approved last month.

Unlike the federal money, illegal immigrants would be eligible for the California payments.

Newsom’s proposal is part of a broader economic relief plan that includes an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium. That plan is set to expire on January 31st. If it’s extended, renters facing financial hardship due to the pandemic would be protected from eviction as long as they pay at least 25% of their unpaid rent.

The democratic governor’s plan also calls for using the state’s $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to help stabilize both low-income renters and small business owners.

The governor’s $600 giveaway plan is endorsed by the independent owners of liquor stores and the coalition of cannabis retail stores in California.