CA Wheat Production 08.31.2022

California wheat production remains steady, but high prices may increase plantings.

California farmers are on track to deliver 80,000 acres of winter wheat, equal to last year.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June forecast.

The state is also expected to harvest 24,000 acres of durum wheat, an increase of 4,000 acres from 2021. With wheat prices having spiked to record levels this year, eyes are now on the next planting season.

Claudia Carter is Executive Director of the California wheat commission.

She says “For next year, we could see more wheat being planted and harvested.”