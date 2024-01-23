Cal Fire Announces Arrest of Wanted Arson Suspect 01.23.2024

On December 10, 2023, the Sacramento fire department was dispatched to a fire at the California state university Sacramento campus.

Cal Fire later determined the fire was caused by arson, and the suspect was identified as Cody Alexander Haney. An arrest warrant for Haney was issued with a bail set to $50 thousand.

Cal Fire announced late last week that Haney was arrested by the Ontario police department on January 12th for arson. He was brought into custody through a collaborative effort of multiple department, including the Ontario police department, Sacramento police department, Sacramento valley crime stoppers, and members of the public.