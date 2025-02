American VMP 2.22.25

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo county, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and other agencies, have scheduled a prescribed burn for this week.

The burn will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, February 25th and 26th, starting at 10 am each day.

The burns will go through approximately 588 acres of vegetation at the Carrizo Plains ecological reserve.

These burns are to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.