Rocky Canyon TT Pile Burning 4.3.25

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced they will be conducting a vegetation management pile burn next week.

The burns are scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th through Wednesday, April 9th, starting at around 9 am each day.

Cal Fire says they will go through approximately 5 acres of brush piles to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Burns will take place on the Rocky Canyon Truck Trail off highway 229 near Creston.