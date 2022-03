Again today, Cal Fire may conduct a controlled burn of hazardous vegetation along the east side of highway 229 between highway 58 and the town of Creston.

Smoke may be visible in Creston and the surrounding areas over the next ten days.

Cal Fire will have fire engines on site during all burn operations. If conditions are not within the established parameters, burning will be suspended until a later time.

So you may or may not see smoke today near Creston, depending on the weather.