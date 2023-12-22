Cal Fire Encourages Safety This Christmas Season 12.22.2023

Cal Fire encourages community members to stay safe during this holiday season.

Festive celebrations, lights, and winter greens are all a part of holiday traditions, but also can serve as fire risks. Cal Fire says across the nation, nearly 47 thousand fires occur during the winter holidays, claiming more than 50 lives and costing over 500 million dollars in property damage.

Cal Fire provided safety tips for this holiday season: place candles included in holiday decor in open areas and away from flammable objects, keeping them out of reach of children and pets. Avoid distractions when cooking, as unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Keep holiday trees hydrated, position them away from exits, and check lights for damage. And always use surge protectors for lights to prevent overloads and follow safe practices with extension cords.

State fire Marshal Daniel Berlant says that by adhering to these straightforward safety guidelines, “You can reduce the likelihood of accidents and enjoy a safe holiday season.”