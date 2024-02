Cal Fire announced that additional pile burns will be occurring today in the county.

The burns are taking place in Cambria near Main street and Burton drive. Cal Fire will go through 17 piles of french broom vegetation, expecting to begin at 9:30 am and conclude by 4 pm. Smoke may be visible in the area.

Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption, the burn may be rescheduled.

To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the prescribed burn, visit: slocleanair.org.