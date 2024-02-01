Cal Fire Urges Preparedness For Winter Storms 02.01.2024

Cal Fire is urging members of the public to take active steps for the storms expected in California.

They encourage residents to stay informed, monitoring weather services and signing up for emergency alerts. Residents are also encouraged to pack an emergency kit, formulate an evacuation plan, and stay indoors during storms unless ordered to evacuate. Observe road closures and never attempt to walk or drive through flooded areas.

Cal Fire and cooperating agencies are monitoring the storm and preparing resources such as swift water rescue teams and helicopters, should they be needed.