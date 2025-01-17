Cal Fire Warns of Imposter Social Media Accounts Requesting Donations 1.17.2025

CAL FIRE News Release Fake Social Media Accounts

Cal Fire has released a statement, warning members of the public of fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the agency.

These accounts are attempting to solicit donations for ongoing fire efforts, which Cal Fire warns is not something they practice. Cal Fire’s release says there are legitimate organizations that help those affected by disasters, and anyone wishing to contribute to such organizations are encouraged to thoroughly research them.

Cal Fire says their real social media accounts will have a blue or grey checkmark next to their name, and will be categorized as a government organization.

Cal Fire urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious accounts or activity to relevant social media platforms or authorities.