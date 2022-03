A new ranking of California universities based on best value, puts Cal Poly in the top ten.

Cal Tech is number one, followed by Harvey Mudd, Stanford, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley and then Cal Poly.

Rounding out the top ten are UC Davis, UC Irvine, UCLA and Fresno State.

Smart Assets best value is based on the investment and then factors like starting salary for new graduates, in-state tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings and the student retention rate.