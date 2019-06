Early today at Cape Canaveral, Space X launched a Falcon heavy rocket. On board, in its nose, a project by Cal Poly students and Aerospace engineers.

They helped install small satellites into the spring loaded boxes on board that rocket. There was also a softball-size satellite built by Florida high school students. That rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral early this morning. It’s the third flight of the Falcon heavy rocket, but the first one ordered up by the military.