Cal Poly 8.14.2020

Cal Poly has eight new coronavirus cases. That brings the total to 29 cases. 23 are students.

Meanwhile, the Cal State University system approves Cal Poly’s plans for reopening this fall. First day of classes is September 14th.

Only about 13% of classes will be held in person. Those are labs and other hands-on classes.

That’s 559 classes out of 43-hundred sections available to students. Most fall classes will be held online.

As for the number of students housed on campus, it will be limited to just under 6,000 students. The capacity is 8,500. So the on campus dorms will be about 70% of capacity.