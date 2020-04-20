Cal Poly Admissions 4.20.2020

Applications to Cal Poly in the fall are down from 2018, but the standards remain high.

Just over 52 thousand students applied for the fall quarter. That compares to 54,663 students in 2018. Incoming freshman had an average GPA of 4.10. The average SAT score was 1379. 11 thousand transfer students applied. 2 thousand were accepted. The average GPA for those transfer students who were accepted is 3.45. That’s mostly at community colleges as opposed to high schools which may inflate the grades of high school juniors and seniors.