Cal Poly Alumni Makes Debut For Minnesota Twin in MLB 7.05.2024

Cal Poly alumni, and San Luis Obispo native, Brooke Thomas Lee, has been called up to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon during their game against the Detroit Tigers.

Lee is now the 24th Cal Poly baseball player to make it to the majors, and the 15th under his father, Cal Poly baseball head coach Larry Lee.

He is a 2019 graduate of San Luis Obispo high school, and was the Twins 8th overall pick by the Twins in 2022, the highest in Mustang history.

He was also selected to participate in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures game and Future Skills Showcase, which will take place on July 13th in Arlington, Texas.