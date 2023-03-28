Cal Poly Baseball 03.28.2023

Cal Poly baseball team plays Fresno State today, but the game at Bob Bennett Stadium has been moved up from six tonight to twelve noon today. They’re going to try to get that game in before the rain arrives.

Cal Poly and Fresno State are meeting for the 187th time today.

The Bulldogs lead that series 119-67.

But the Mustangs have won 23 of their last 34 games against the Bulldogs. Including three of five games in 2008, when Fresno State went on to win the national championship.

Larry Lee is 25-13 against the Bulldogs.

Freddy Rodriguez of River City high school in West Sacramento will make his first start for the Mustangs this afternoon. He’ll go against Trevor Garcia of the Bulldgos. Garcia is a graduate of Santa Maria high school and Alan Hancock college.