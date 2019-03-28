Cal Poly Basketball Coach 3.28.2019

This afternoon, Cal Poly is conducting a news conference to introduce a new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

The Tribune is reporting that the university will hire Cal State Fullerton associate head coach John Smith. KPRL has learned that the new coach may be San Diego assistant coach Rod Palmer.

Palmer coached at Long Beach State before joining San Diego State.

Coach Joe Callero was fired after 10 years with the program.

Overall, the Mustangs were 126-184 during Callero’s tenure as head coach.