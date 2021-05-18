Cal Poly Covid Site Dismantling 5.18.2021

Today, the county expects to complete dismantling of the covid-19 facility set up at Cal Poly to receive the overflow from local hospitals. The facility cost the county $3.5 million do set up. But it was never used.

165 beds were set up in the student recreation center. Those will be taken down today.

Camp Natoma in Paso Robles and two other camps in the county will each take 40 beds from the facility.

The director of Camp Natoma tells the Tribune, “This is kind of like a dream come true. They will be able to replace World War II era beds.”

The county will keep 35 of the beds in case they are needed for another pandemic.