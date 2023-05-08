Cal Poly Dedication 05.08.2023

Cal Poly dedicates a new building which actually opened in April for the start of spring quarter.

It’s called The William and Linda Frost Center.

It’s a $133 million dollar project for the college of science and mathematics. William and Linda Frost donated $110 million for the project.

Their donation was used for part of the building, research equipment, the rooftop garden and atrium wood. A ceremony was held Friday to dedicate the new building. Bill Frost graduated in 1972 with a degree in biochemistry.