Cal Poly & Diversity 10.18.2019

The caption of an Instagram photo at Cal Poly reads, “Cowboys vs. Aliens.”

The four people in the photo are making hand signs, like gang signs. One of the men is wearing a cowboy hat. Two of their faces are covered by red bandannas. The photo is apparently related to a fraternity.

The political correctness police are all over it. One professor says, “it makes me feel angry and upset and disappointed, because the consistency of these incidents and consistency of this kind of racism creates an unwelcoming climate for students, faculty and staff.” Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong tells the Tribune the photo is “A reminder that each of us must subscribe to a higher standard of conduct.”. Armstrong says, “for those who are hurt by this photo, know that we empathize and we stand with you.”

Cal Poly’s president Jeffrey Armstrong spoke yesterday about campus diversity at the opening of the strategic diversity leadership institute. The two-day conference will review a survey of the Cal Poly experience for people of color and various religious and sexual orientations. Dr. Armstrong says the Cal Poly experience survey uncovered that Cal Poly has a negative reputation as a “good-old-boy school” and a “white wealthy school where diversity is not welcome.” Armstrong says, “either everyone commits to changing Cal Poly or Cal Poly does not change.”

The survey and listening session work was done by Damon Williams, who works on diversity issues with universities, corporations and nonprofit groups. He began a contract with Cal Poly this year to help the university enact an inclusive excellence action plan. His contract has been extended into next year. The conference continues today at Cal poly.