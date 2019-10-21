Cal Poly Diversity 10.21.2019

After a two day Diversity Workshop last week at the Cal Poly campus, Damon Williams of the center for strategic diversity leadership and social innovation, presents Cal Poly with seven recommendations to build diversity and inclusive excellence.

Williams says, “Cal Poly now has an opportunity to unite as a campus and embrace a collective journey to create a more inclusive, diverse and equitable educational and work experience for all.”

The first step is to engage in campus-wide dialogue about the study results. Then create a framework to guide the action-planning steps of colleges, administrative unites and student organizations. Develop a five year action play.

Cal Poly officials say they will review and reflect on the recommendations.