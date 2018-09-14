Cal Poly Diversity 9.14.2018

Cal Poly unveils plans to make out of state students pay more to attend Poly.
The increased revenue will go to scholarships for minority students. The intent is to increase the diversity at Cal Poly. The money generated from the increased out-of-state tuition will pay tuition for African-American and Hispanic students. Asian students will not receive any benefits. The number of out-of-state students at Cal Poly is capped at 15%.
