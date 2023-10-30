Cal Poly Faculty Union Pickets For Higher Pay 10.30.2023

On Friday afternoon, members of Cal Poly staff picketed outside of the performing arts center in support of the California faculty association’s requests for its members.

The union has been negotiating with California state university campuses for a 12% increase in annual salary for its members, among several other demands. These include paid leave, one counselor per every 1500 students, gender neutral staff bathrooms and changing rooms, and changes to police interactions with union members while on campus.

The union voted on Friday on whether to strike after their demands were rejected by CSU management. The results of the vote have not yet been released.

If members of the union overwhelmingly vote “yes” and the CSU does not provide what the union demands, then a strike could happen. The last time the CFA held a strike was in 2011.