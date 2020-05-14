Cal Poly Fall Quarters 5.14.2020

Cal Poly may not reopen in the fall.

The California State University System is recommending the fall quarters be taught though distance learning. You know, online. Cal Poly Chancellor Timothy White unsure exactly what that will look like at Cal Poly.

What about agriculture science? What about football and cross country? Chancellor White attending a meeting of CSUS educators this week. He says most classes in the fall may be delivered on line. Poly may hire Cuesta professors who are experienced with on-line teaching, particularly in the history department, and pay them to teach online classes in US history.