Cal Poly Football 8.11.2020

Cal Poly football moves to the spring. There will be no Mustang football this fall.

The Big Sky conference says it is likely that the FCS playoffs will be moved to the spring as well. More than half of participating schools have made modifications to the fall schedule.

Cal Poly did not play any football games in 1918 due to the Spanish flu epidemic, which killed 50-100 million people world wide. They did not play in 1930 because of a polio epidemic. Cal Poly did not play any games in 1943 or 1944 due to World War II.