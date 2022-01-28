Cal Poly Humboldt 01.28.2022

Have you heard about the new Cal Poly?

Cal Poly Humboldt is the newest member of the Cal Poly family. Cal State University board of trustees approved the new campus on Wednesday. It’s located in Arcata. It has gone by the name, Humboldt State University, but they’re changing the name and the curriculum to attract more students to the remote campus on the north coast of California. Humboldt already offers excellent programs in biology and forestry.

The state university system will infuse more than $450 million dollars in cash to enhance courses in applied sciences and technical subjects.

By fall of 2023, there will be programs in cyber-security, informational technology and others in applied fire science and management, cannabis studies and marine biology. There will also be a master’s degree program in engineering leadership.