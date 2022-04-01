Cal Poly Mustangs 04.01.2022

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team opens a four game home series this weekend against Dixie State of St. George Utah.

The Mustangs are coming off a big win Tuesday night over Santa Clara. Led by former Bearcat Mark Armstrong, the Mustangs clobbered the Broncos, 15-6. Starting as designated hitter, Armstrong drove in four RBI’s in the game. He doubled home two runs in the first inning. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. In the sixth inning, he singled to drive in his fourth RBI. Armstrong is now hitting .300 for the season.

Cal Poly has its ace on the mound Friday night against the Trailblazers. Sophomore Drew Thorpe of Moorpark leads the nation in strike-outs. He’s struck out 66 batters in 42 innings. He’s 3-0 for the season with an era of 2.13.

Friday night’s game begins at 6:00. The teams will play a double-header beginning at one Saturday, and one final game on Sunday at 12 noon.