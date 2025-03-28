Cal Poly Offering Discounted Baseball Tickets For Paso Robles Day 3.28.2025

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo will be offering discounted tickets for Paso Robles residents for its baseball game on April 6th against UC San Diego.

Tickets will cost only $5, and the first throwing pitch will be delivered by first-year head baseball coach at Paso Robles high school: TJ Durfee. You can go to Cal Poly’s event website to purchase tickets.

Cal Poly’s baseball team is currently undefeated in the conference, and has non-conference wins over Texas A&M (ranked #1 in the country at the time), and #6 Oregon State.