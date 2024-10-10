Cal Poly Partners Acquire New Housing Units For Faculty & Staff 10.10.2024

120 units of newly constructed housing will be available for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faculty and staff.

Recently, Cal Poly Partners acquired the San Luis Ranch development, securing these units for faculty and staff to rent. The units are about four miles away from campus, with studio to one-bedroom apartments available.

A release by Cal Poly’s media contact says San Luis Ranch is a new neighborhood in San Luis Obispo that includes a mix of residential, commercial, and office uses near Laguna lake park and open space.

Cal Poly Partners CEO Cody Vandorn said “This is a great opportunity to support our faculty and staff as well as the community they live in.”

The release also says work is also underway to remove some of the obstacles to homeownership that have been expressed by faculty and staff.