Cal Poly Professor 9.17.2019

A Cal Poly professor pleads no contest to a misdemeanor charge of inappropriately using an electronic device to sexually harass a co-worker.

53-year-old Jason Alan Williams has taught psychology at the university since 2008. He was detained by the university police department and later booked into San Luis Obispo county jail.

In court yesterday, another professor told the judge, “I was made into an object for the sexual pleasure and fetish of my colleague and tenured professor, Jason Williams. I was forced into a new role that has since cast a shadow on all others.”

Kendra Williams says Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong “mishandled” the investigation.