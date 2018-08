Cal Poly ranks 37th in the country among public universities in the latest rankings by Forbes magazine.

Seventh in the state of California behind UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis and UC Irving. Each of those schools offering doctoral programs, which Cal Poly does not.

The top five schools were Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton.

Among all 650 universities in the country, public and private, Cal Poly ranked 137th.