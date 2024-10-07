Cal Poly Res Asst Charged w/Felony Assault & Burglary, w/Intent to Commit Sex Offense 10.07.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 25-year-old Alexis Alejandro has been charged with first-degree burglary, and assault with intent to commit rape, sodomy, or oral copulation.

Alejandro pled not guilty to these charges in late September. These charges are being filed from a September 7th incident where a female victim alleges to have woken up early in the morning with a male’s hands over her face, who then fled after a brief scuffle.

The DA’s office says Alejandro is still presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 9th.