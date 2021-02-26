Cal Poly Stops in Paso Robles 2.26.2021

The Cal Poly Women’s Basketball team took a short detour Thursday afternoon on their way north to play UC Davis.

The team bus stopped at the Masonic parking lot in Paso Robles to enjoy hot dogs by Yabba Dabba Dogs. Bill Saylor and his wife operate the pop-up hot dog stand four days a week at the corner of Sherwood and Commerce Way. Saylor previously worked for fifteen years with the Sports Marketing Department at Cal Poly. Head Coach Faith Mimnaugh said, “He was a great supporter of Cal Poly women’s basketball. It’s great to see him again.”

The Mustangs are coming off an exciting win at Long Beach State last Saturday. With the score tied and only one second left on the clock, “Downtown” Abbey Ellis hit a long three-point shot to win the game 45-42. It’s the third time this season the 5’8” Australian has won a game in the closing seconds of play.

The Mustangs are now 11-7 for the season, 7-5 in conference. They play two games this weekend at UC Davis. They host UC Santa Barbara for two final regular season games in early March. Then, they’ll play the Big West Conference Tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

After enjoying a Yabba Dabba Dog Thursday afternoon, the women climbed back onto the team bus and headed north to Davis for back-to-back games against the UC Aggies.