Cal Poly Students in Hotels 01.28.2022

Cal Poly students who come down with covid are being put up at off campus hotels. The university has spent more than $100 thousand dollars isolating those students in hotel rooms.

In the first week of the winter quarter, which began January third, there were more than one thousand positive covid tests, as the omicron variant spread through the county. About 4% of the Cal Poly population came down with it, so many were isolated in local hotels with room service and cable TV.

Each hotel gave Cal Poly a special rate, charging between $69 and $141 dollars per night.

Pay per view movies were not paid for by the university. Same for items taken from the wet bar and consumed in the hotel room.