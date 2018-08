The value of an education at Cal Poly recognized by Money magazine, although the university placed below fifteen other California universities.

Poly was ranked 64th out of 727 American universities as one of the “best colleges for your money.”

Long Beach state was 22nd, Dominguez Hills 45th, Cal Poly Pomona 47th, and Chico State 62nd. Poly finished a couple places below Chico State.

The university scored well in graduate success with a graduation rate of 80%.