Cal Poly’s Swim Team Must Raise Millions by June to Fund Program 3.28.2025

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s swim team is out to raise 25 million dollars.

This goal was made after the Cal Poly’s president, Jeffrey Armstrong, announced that the swimming and diving programs for the university will be discontinued immediately on March 7th. Armstrong noted that due to pending litigation settlements with the House vs. NCAA settlement regarding past and future student athletic compensation, the swim and diving program would lose 450 thousand dollars per year for the university.

However, the program has been given a chance to stay afloat: raising 25 million dollars by June. The fundraising must raise 10 million dollars by April 15th, and the remaining 15 million by mid-June to stay afloat, which would help fund the program for years to come.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the student athletes, which has around 70 thousand dollars in donations currently. The team also says they have raised around 2 million dollars the past few weeks.