Caldwell & Carbajal 10.13.2020

Congressman Salud Carbajal. photo: ksby.com[/caption]

Congressman Salud Carbajal has raised nearly $2 million dollars in campaign cash, nearly double the amount raised by challenger Andy Caldwell.

Carbajal has $1.7 million dollars in his campaign chest. In the past, Carbajal has received the greatest portion of his campaign from political action committees, basically special interest groups and labor unions.

Most of Andy Caldwell’s contributions are small donations. He reported $780 thousand dollars in donations. He reports his donations come from small-business owners, local farming companies and retired law enforcement officers.

Carbajal received money from committees for corporations including AT & T, Google, T-mobile, United Airlines, Wells Fargo and various labor unions.