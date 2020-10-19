Caldwell & Carbajal Debate 10.19.2020

Saturday afternoon, congressman Salud Carbajal debated challenger Andy Caldwell in a televised debate. The event was virtual, with each candidate Zooming into the broadcast moderated by TV anchor Scott Hennessey.

During the debate, Caldwell repeatedly attacked Carbajal’s performance in congress, including his giving Nancy Pelosi a proxy and returning to Santa Barbara. Carbajal attacked Caldwell on issues like abortion, which Caldwell opposes. Caldwell had the final word. Former Atascadero mayor Ray Johnson said he was pleased with Caldwell’s performance.

The election this year is unique, because UC Santa Barbara students are not living in the district. That could have a big impact on the outcome in Santa Barbara county. Caldwell says the north county could decide the election.