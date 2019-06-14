California Budget 6.14.2019

The California state legislature passed a 214.8 billion dollar budget deal yesterday.

It includes new spending on schools, homelessness and free health care for some illegal aliens. They are described in the legislation as undocumented immigrants. The budget also includes money earmarked for surplus. The governor has 12 days to sign or veto the bill.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham released the following statement after voting against the 2019-2020 California state budget: “California has a middle class that is getting squeezed out and left behind. This budget is the largest in our state’s history, having grown by 66 percent in less than a decade, but does little for the middle class. To promote a healthy economy and society we need to invest in education and provide students with pathways to a career. K-12 education should be the top budget priority for our state, yet the increase for education in this budget barely keeps up with inflation. The state needs to invest more in K-12 education generally, and in career technical education specifically.” End of quote from assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who voted against the state budget.