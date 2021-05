In Tehachapi, 15-20 California condors have taken over a woman’s home, and they’re trashing it.

Cinda Mickols say the giant birds littered the deck with debris. They ruined a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. They’ve knocked plants over, scratched railings and they are defecating everywhere.

The birds showed up last weekend. Many of the birds have tags which indicate their identifies. They’re hanging out on the railing at her home in the hills outside Tehachapi.