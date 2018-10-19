California Graduates 10.19.2018

Graduation rates for Cal State University students are improving. Just over a quarter of all student who began as freshman graduated in four years. The gap narrowed between low-income and underrepresented minorities students and their peers.

The Cal State system is trying to raise the four-year graduation rates to 40% and the six year rates to 70% by 2025. Although it’s often criticized for not having enough diversity, the graduation rates at Cal Poly are the highest in the Cal State system. Cal Poly’s graduating rate is 52%, twice the state average of 25.4%. That’s the number of students who graduate in four years.