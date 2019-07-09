California Mid State Fair 7.09.2019

The California Mid-State fair is calling all kids ages four to seven, weighing less than 60 pounds to participate in the Mutton Bustin’ Showcase.

The event will take place Saturday evening July 27th at the Chumash grandstand arena starting at 6:30.

15 children will be randomly chosen to participate from the pool of entrees.

Parents can sign up their kid(s) online at the mid state fair website. The deadline to apply is Sunday, July 21st.

This year’s California Mid-State fair runs from July 17-28th ”