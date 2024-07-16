California Mid-State Fair Begins This Week 7.16.2024

The California mid-state fair at the Paso Robles event center is set to begin on Wednesday, July 17th, and will run through Sunday, July 28th.

Opening day will feature free carnival rides from 4 pm until midnight. On the 805 Beer Frontier Stage will be the Miss California mid state fair scholarship pageant starting at 6 pm. And beginning the Michelob Ultra concert series for the 17th is country singer, Miranda Lambert.

Free shuttles will be in operation each day of the fair. Hours of operation will be Mondays through Thursdays from 4 pm to midnight, and noon to midnight Fridays to Sundays. Locations for pick-up and drop-off are the Albertsons parking lot city bus stop, city hall at 10th and Spring street, and Lowe’s hardware at the main parking lot.

Tickets for the California mid-state fair, as well as information and a daily schedule, can be found at: californiamidstatefair.com.