California’s January storms may be paying their first dividends for farmers.

The California Department of Water Resources announced that the state water project may deliver 30% of requested supplies this year. That allocation is up from an initial projection of 5% in December.

The final water allocation for 2022 was 5%, plus limited supplies for unmet human and safety needs. A 30% allotment would allow the state to deliver 1.27 million acre-feet of water to 29 public water agencies.