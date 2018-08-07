California Surfing Day 8.06.2018

The California legislature passes a resolution naming September 20th, California surfing day.

The purpose of the holiday is to “celebrate the California surfing lifestyle.” Officials and surfers convened at the Huntington beach pier on Tuesday to proclaim the day.

State senator Janet Win of Orange county said, “surfing is part of the social, economic and coastal fabric of our state.”

According to the state resolution, there are about 3.3 million surfers in the united state who spend between $2 and $3.3 billion dollar every year on surf trips. Celebrations are planned at iconic surf breaks, including Huntington beach, Trestles and Rincon. Of course, Kelly Slater surf ranch in Lemoore too.

There’s no mention in the state resolution of getting the day off.