California Valley Pot Farms 8.17.2018

Judge Barry la Barbera blocks the county from destroying marijuana plants on a farm in the California Valley.

It’s a test case filed by the California Valley Cultural Growers Association. That group includes dozens of pot farm owners who have been told by the county to remove their plants.

Hundreds of cannabis farms sprouted in the last few years, then the county developed regulations which outlaw those farms. La Barbera said he wants a briefing on medical marijuana and suspends an order to rip out the 200-plant farm, if the grower can produce a $50,000 bond by the end of the day Tuesday. If he doesn’t come up with the bond, which is intended to pay fines, then the county can remove the plants as early as Wednesday.

There are about 60 to 70 growers impacted by the county regulations on cannabis cultivation. Many of them are refugees and immigrants, including dreamers. They are banding together to protect their farms and their investments in the California Valley.