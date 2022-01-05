California Water Officials 01.05.2022

California water officials adopt new rules on wasting water. The drought rules adopted yesterday is intended to stop practices such as hosing off driveways or allowing water to run in streets.

The state water resources control board prohibits overwatering lawns, washing cars without a shut-off nozzle, hosing down sidewalks or watering grass within 48 hours after rainfall.

But you may have seen automatic sprinklers operating during the recent rains in the north county.

Behaviors like that in California cities and towns may result in fines against the guilty parties.