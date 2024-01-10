Call For Superintendent Dubost to Resign Amid ‘Wackadoodle’ Comment 01.10.2024

Before the closed session of the Paso Robles school board, councilmember, and former Paso Robles school board trustee, Chris Bausch spoke before the board during public comment. Bausch spoke about the quote from a New Times article on Dr. Curt Dubost, reflecting on his time as superintendent: “And the wackadoodles on the right–I mean they are just nuts, and most of them aren’t even parents; they’re politicians.”

Chris Bausch said: “Hurling insults is not the example to set for our students. I have been asked by other similar so-called wackadoodles to seek Dr. Dubost’s resignation for behavior unbecoming of his office. I call on the board to consider doing so during their evaluation.”

The school board then went into their closed session, a part of which begins the mid-year evaluation of Dr. Curt Dubost. No action was taken during this meeting. At the end of the evaluation process, the board of trustees will provide a report of their evaluation.